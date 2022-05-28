Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 351,531 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 351,531 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,671,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,131,000 after acquiring an additional 673,880 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,012,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,991,000 after acquiring an additional 553,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,482,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,725,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

SU opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

