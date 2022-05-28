Invesco Ltd. Acquires 162,718 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.31% of AtriCure worth $169,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AtriCure by 121.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $362,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.19.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

