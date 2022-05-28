Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,178 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.33% of Nexstar Media Group worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 210.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,688 shares of company stock worth $7,910,659. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

