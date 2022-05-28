Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,152 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.70% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

