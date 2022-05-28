Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.79% of Veracyte worth $169,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,382,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,188,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 664,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 196,068 shares during the period.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

VCYT opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

