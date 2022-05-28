Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 222,577 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,577 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.72% of Frontier Group worth $21,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.87. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

