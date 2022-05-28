Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,008,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $170,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 2.76. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

