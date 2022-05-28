American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,032,375 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of AIG opened at $59.00 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

