Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.28 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 454.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 135,062 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $19,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.73 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.74 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $111.64.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,312,296 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.