TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 201,310 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,314,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,798,000 after purchasing an additional 84,549 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 103,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

NYSE TEL opened at $129.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $119.58 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

