Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 17,369 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,164,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Interface were worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,854,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,697 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Interface by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TILE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

TILE stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

