Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $188.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

