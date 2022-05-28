Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,041 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.04% of Qorvo worth $176,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Bank of America dropped their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

