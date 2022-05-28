Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,869,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 831,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $174,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
