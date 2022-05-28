Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $140,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

NYSE HII opened at $214.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

