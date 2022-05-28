Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

