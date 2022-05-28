O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 215.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 64.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMBA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $3,474,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

