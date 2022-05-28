BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

EVRG opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,857 shares of company stock valued at $188,899. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.