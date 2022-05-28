Invesco Ltd. Sells 111,146 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,146 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $177,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after acquiring an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,484,000 after acquiring an additional 586,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,176,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,484,000 after acquiring an additional 94,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.