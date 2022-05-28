BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 30,191 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

