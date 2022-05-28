BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,214 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 490,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,099,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 213,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SSNC opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

