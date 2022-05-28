BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 549 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,143,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $305.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.