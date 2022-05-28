BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 74,538 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,538 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Equinox Gold worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

