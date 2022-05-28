Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,403.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,415.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,309.89. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,155.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

