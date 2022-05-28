BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,784 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.