Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 148,403 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,711,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $137,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

