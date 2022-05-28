NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.77.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.45. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

