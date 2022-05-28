O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $2,711,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $8,428,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Boot Barn Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.