Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 344.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $177,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.