Invesco Ltd. Sells 253,662 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Nucor worth $178,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NUE opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.