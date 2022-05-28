Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,266,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $180,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,913,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter.

EELV opened at $25.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

