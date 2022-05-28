Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.25% of Loews worth $179,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,892,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 359,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Loews by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Loews by 847.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 317,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 549.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 317,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE L opened at $65.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $10,023,518.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,078 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,164 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

