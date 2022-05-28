Invesco Ltd. Has $179.42 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 87,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of NetApp worth $179,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,213,000 after buying an additional 298,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,901,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

