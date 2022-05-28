LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 118,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.59% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $180,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $117.08 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

