Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.95% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $185,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $183.92 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.10 and a 200 day moving average of $225.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.