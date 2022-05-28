Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,911,943 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 79,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $180,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,369,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $100.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

