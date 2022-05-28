Invesco Ltd. Buys 443,434 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Global Payments worth $186,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,073,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,850,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Global Payments stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

