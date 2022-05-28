Invesco Ltd. Purchases 222,602 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,846,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,602 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $182,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Open Text by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Open Text by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 129,196 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

