Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Skyworks Solutions worth $189,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

