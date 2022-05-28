Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.53% of Oshkosh worth $190,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $92.61 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.