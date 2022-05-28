Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,627 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $204,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

