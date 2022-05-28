The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,480,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $205,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 188,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 70,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 246,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

