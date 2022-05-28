American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $155.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.66. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

