Invesco Ltd. Acquires 792,133 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.03% of Brown & Brown worth $205,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 75.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,172 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after purchasing an additional 531,846 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,022.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 568,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,871 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $59.95 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

