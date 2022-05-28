Invesco Ltd. Buys 9,132 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $207,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,734,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.35 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

