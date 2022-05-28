Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.65% of Regency Centers worth $212,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,797,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,435 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.10 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

