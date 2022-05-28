Invesco Ltd. Sells 182,879 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361,121 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 182,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $209,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,032,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in EOG Resources by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after buying an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,532,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after buying an additional 733,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $136.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.