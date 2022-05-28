American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $96,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,816,000 after buying an additional 1,285,972 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,392,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,791,000 after buying an additional 1,142,852 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,697,000 after buying an additional 1,080,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after buying an additional 1,010,879 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

