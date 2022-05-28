American International Group Inc. Sells 8,972 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of ChampionX worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 449,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of CHX opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

