Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Valmont Industries worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $264.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

